Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) turns bearish with loss of -0.01 points

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) is 47.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNSS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is 17.63% and 15.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -10.84% off its SMA200. SNSS registered -44.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4215 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5029.

The stock witnessed a 29.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.93%, and is 15.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 8.30% over the month.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $52.24M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 154.74% and -56.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.80%).

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $190k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -67.20% year-over-year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS), with 200.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 62.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.39M, and float is at 111.06M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 62.41% of the Float.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gullotta Tina, the company’s VP, Finance. SEC filings show that Gullotta Tina bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $1989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20500.0 shares.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Quinn William P. bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $0.37 per share for $2193.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SNSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Aisling Capital IV, LP (10% Owner) acquired 2,500,000 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 10,100,000 shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS).

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 22.32% up over the past 12 months. Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is 67.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.78% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.