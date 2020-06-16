Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) Volatility At 16.36%, Should You Add A Position?

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) is -9.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $5.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The TEDU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is -29.82% and -46.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -8.25% at the moment leaves the stock -19.33% off its SMA200. TEDU registered -32.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3951 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6992.

The stock witnessed a -39.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.72%, and is -30.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.36% over the week and 9.75% over the month.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) has around 12337 employees, a market worth around $134.78M and $289.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.98% and -66.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.60%).

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) Analyst Forecasts

Tarena International Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $58.85M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Tarena International Inc. (TEDU), with 10.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.94% while institutional investors hold 38.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.93M, and float is at 38.27M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 30.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.68 million shares valued at $10.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.45% of the TEDU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with 0.97 million shares valued at $3.7 million to account for 1.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.88 million shares representing 1.78% and valued at over $3.35 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $1.48 million.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 39.89% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.25% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.75.