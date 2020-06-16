The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) is -9.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $236.68 and a high of $365.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The COO stock was last observed hovering at around $288.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.95%.

Currently trading at $290.35, the stock is -4.50% and -2.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -5.84% off its SMA200. COO registered -10.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $300.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $313.53.

The stock witnessed a -2.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.92%, and is -9.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $14.96B and $2.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.99 and Fwd P/E is 23.69. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.68% and -20.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Analyst Forecasts

The Cooper Companies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.53 with sales reaching $534.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.50% year-over-year.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Top Institutional Holders

767 institutions hold shares in The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO), with 259.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 93.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.20M, and float is at 48.77M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 92.91% of the Float.

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sheffield Holly R, the company’s EVP, CSO. SEC filings show that Sheffield Holly R bought 880 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $283.18 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 880.0 shares.

The Cooper Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Ricupati Agostino (SVP, Fin & Tax; Chief Actg Off) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $281.47 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1800.0 shares of the COO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Lindell Jody S (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $321.01 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 12,554 shares of The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO).

The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.83% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is -4.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.04% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.