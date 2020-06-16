The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) makes -8.61% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

The Hackett Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is -14.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $18.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $13.79, the stock is -1.61% and -0.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -9.14% off its SMA200. HCKT registered -20.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.66.

The stock witnessed a 16.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.73%, and is -8.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) has around 1143 employees, a market worth around $414.67M and $284.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.55 and Fwd P/E is 13.48. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.16% and -27.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) Analyst Forecasts

The Hackett Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $56.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.30% year-over-year.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) Top Institutional Holders

201 institutions hold shares in The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT), with 5.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.38% while institutional investors hold 96.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.89M, and float is at 24.77M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 80.02% of the Float.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MAXIMUS Inc. (MMS) that is trading -9.58% down over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -15.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.28% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.