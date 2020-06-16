The incline in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is -3.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.63 and a high of $36.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The NKTR stock was last observed hovering at around $20.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.91% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.22% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.74, the stock is -6.61% and 1.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 3.93% off its SMA200. NKTR registered -37.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.66.

The stock witnessed a -2.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.33%, and is -8.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has around 723 employees, a market worth around $3.65B and $137.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.16% and -43.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.60%).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Analyst Forecasts

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $22.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Top Institutional Holders

411 institutions hold shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 100.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 177.19M, and float is at 176.59M with Short Float at 15.18%. Institutions hold 99.49% of the Float.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Labrucherie Gil M, the company’s SVP, COO & CFO. SEC filings show that Labrucherie Gil M sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $22.62 per share for a total of $45240.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Nektar Therapeutics disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Zalevsky Jonathan (Chief R&D Officer) sold a total of 4,558 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $22.51 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the NKTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Wilson Mark Andrew (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 1,529 shares at an average price of $22.51 for $34418.0. The insider now directly holds 52,418 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 32.69% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -21.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.77% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 28.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 21.72.