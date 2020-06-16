These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) is -1.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $19.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The AUTL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $13.00, the stock is 5.80% and 25.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock 17.41% off its SMA200. AUTL registered -15.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.41.

The stock witnessed a 26.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 154.40%, and is -0.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $682.89M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 333.33% and -32.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.40%).

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Analyst Forecasts

Autolus Therapeutics plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $450k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -448.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -54.60% year-over-year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), with 10.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.63% while institutional investors hold 38.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.62M, and float is at 8.84M with Short Float at 7.75%. Institutions hold 28.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 2.96 million shares valued at $17.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.83% of the AUTL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 2.1 million shares valued at $12.55 million to account for 26.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polygon Management Limited which holds 1.98 million shares representing 25.38% and valued at over $11.88 million, while Capital International Investors holds 15.65% of the shares totaling 1.22 million with a market value of $7.32 million.