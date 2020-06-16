This Indicator Is Supporting W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW)

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is -10.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.61 and a high of $346.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The GWW stock was last observed hovering at around $303.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $299.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.31% off the consensus price target high of $380.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -34.58% lower than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $302.81, the stock is -1.41% and 5.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 1.29% off its SMA200. GWW registered 11.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $295.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $297.40.

The stock witnessed a 9.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.93%, and is -7.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) has around 23800 employees, a market worth around $16.31B and $11.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.46 and Fwd P/E is 17.85. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.94% and -12.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W.W. Grainger Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.1 with sales reaching $2.65B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.50% in year-over-year returns.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Top Institutional Holders

943 institutions hold shares in W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW), with 7.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.72% while institutional investors hold 87.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.60M, and float is at 46.13M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 75.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.94 million shares valued at $1.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.10% of the GWW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD with 4.08 million shares valued at $1.01 billion to account for 7.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.25 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $807.08 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $583.65 million.

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robbins Paige K, the company’s Sr. VP. SEC filings show that Robbins Paige K sold 3,840 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $312.66 per share for a total of $1.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11193.0 shares.

W.W. Grainger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Merriwether Deidra C (Sr. VP ) sold a total of 588 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $307.03 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5092.0 shares of the GWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Macpherson Donald G (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 7,814 shares at an average price of $306.96 for $2.4 million. The insider now directly holds 42,546 shares of W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW).

W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) that is trading -17.45% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.7% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.99.