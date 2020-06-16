Top attractive stock of the week – DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX: DPW) is 155.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $15.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The DPW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is 110.16% and 141.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 106.35% off its SMA200. DPW registered -45.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 245.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3303 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2409.

The stock witnessed a 189.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 273.01%, and is 114.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.11% over the week and 18.26% over the month.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $15.41M and $26.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 473.58% and -79.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-156.20%).

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Analyst Forecasts

DPW Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.90% this year.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.88% while institutional investors hold 5.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.77M, and float is at 4.79M with Short Float at 4.01%. Institutions hold 4.71% of the Float.

DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ault & Company, Inc. SEC filings show that Ault & Company, Inc. bought 1,482 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 26 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $1260.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6278.0 shares.

DPW Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Ault & Company, Inc. bought a total of 518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $0.79 per share for $409.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4796.0 shares of the DPW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, SMITH ROBERT O (Director) disposed off 54 shares at an average price of $2.29 for $123.0. The insider now directly holds 55 shares of DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW).