Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Analysis & Forecast for June 2020

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is -15.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.13 and a high of $25.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSEM stock was last observed hovering at around $19.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $20.24, the stock is -0.28% and 5.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -2.44% off its SMA200. TSEM registered 34.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.63.

The stock witnessed a 0.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.26%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has around 5279 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.95 and Fwd P/E is 13.58. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.86% and -21.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Analyst Forecasts

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $310.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Top Institutional Holders

189 institutions hold shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), with 7.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.08% while institutional investors hold 58.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.81M, and float is at 104.82M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 54.69% of the Float.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 15.77% up over the past 12 months. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is 31.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.95% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.