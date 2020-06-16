Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) is 216.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $15.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The WAFU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7%.

Currently trading at $4.74, the stock is 95.56% and 147.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -12.87% at the moment leaves the stock 119.16% off its SMA200. WAFU registered 52.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 170.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0826 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9337.

The stock witnessed a 178.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 226.90%, and is 137.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 54.25% over the week and 22.33% over the month.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) has around 99 employees, a market worth around $27.25M and $5.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 305.13% and -69.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -198.10% this year.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU), with 3.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 73.04% while institutional investors hold 1.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.20M, and float is at 1.18M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 0.30% of the Float.