What should you know before buying stock in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is -28.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.31 and a high of $79.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The BMO stock was last observed hovering at around $54.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $55.03, the stock is 6.72% and 9.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -16.76% off its SMA200. BMO registered -26.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.54.

The stock witnessed a 22.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.50%, and is -5.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has around 45513 employees, a market worth around $34.15B and $19.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.01 and Fwd P/E is 9.30. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.64% and -31.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of Montreal quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.67 with sales reaching $4.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) Top Institutional Holders

724 institutions hold shares in Bank of Montreal (BMO), with 223.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 47.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 639.63M, and float is at 639.23M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 47.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 54.4 million shares valued at $2.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.51% of the BMO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 20.81 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 3.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 19.77 million shares representing 3.09% and valued at over $993.79 million, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 18.69 million with a market value of $939.32 million.

Bank of Montreal (BMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is trading -19.45% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -38.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -60.84% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.18.