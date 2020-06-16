Which institution holds the most shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is -3.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $23.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOMD stock was last observed hovering at around $21.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $23.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.03% off the consensus price target high of $26.91 offered by analysts, but current levels are -6.22% lower than the price target low of $20.26 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.52, the stock is 1.13% and 3.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 6.55% off its SMA200. NOMD registered 3.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.21.

The stock witnessed a -2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.12%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has around 4775 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.72 and Fwd P/E is 14.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.84% and -6.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Analyst Forecasts

Nomad Foods Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $655.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Top Institutional Holders

283 institutions hold shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD), with 26.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.34% while institutional investors hold 97.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.00M, and float is at 170.70M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 84.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 12.17 million shares valued at $225.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.05% of the NOMD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Boston Partners with 10.15 million shares valued at $188.41 million to account for 5.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 8.41 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $156.07 million, while Ninety One UK Ltd holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 7.98 million with a market value of $148.08 million.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading 5.97% up over the past 12 months. Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is 3.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.5% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.