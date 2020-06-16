Which Institutions Own Shares In Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is 32.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.90 and a high of $192.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNPS stock was last observed hovering at around $179.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.45% off its average median price target of $191.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.36% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -5.17% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $184.05, the stock is 4.58% and 15.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 27.35% off its SMA200. SNPS registered 47.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $167.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $147.80.

The stock witnessed a 16.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.24%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has around 13896 employees, a market worth around $27.74B and $3.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.99 and Fwd P/E is 30.59. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.45% and -4.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Analyst Forecasts

Synopsys Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $894.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Top Institutional Holders

940 institutions hold shares in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 91.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 150.60M, and float is at 149.85M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 91.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.96 million shares valued at $2.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.91% of the SNPS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 12.76 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 8.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.16 million shares representing 8.07% and valued at over $1.57 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 6.6 million with a market value of $849.94 million.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALSKE STEVEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALSKE STEVEN sold 2,690 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $186.65 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12629.0 shares.

Synopsys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Kankanwadi Sudhindra (VP and Corporate Controller) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $183.65 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10777.0 shares of the SNPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Kankanwadi Sudhindra (VP and Corporate Controller) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $177.43 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 10,777 shares of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is trading 30.11% up over the past 12 months. National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is -1.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.56% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.