Who are the Institutional Holders in PFSweb Inc. (PFSW)?

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is 83.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $7.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFSW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.53% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -40.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.01, the stock is 11.77% and 43.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 10.30% at the moment leaves the stock 86.89% off its SMA200. PFSW registered 86.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.17.

The stock witnessed a 21.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 232.46%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.21% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $129.29M and $298.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.48. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 367.67% and -2.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PFSweb Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $69.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -258.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in PFSweb Inc. (PFSW), with 5.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.93% while institutional investors hold 73.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.68M, and float is at 13.33M with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 54.35% of the Float.

PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REILLY JAMES F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REILLY JAMES F sold 6,900 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $5.84 per share for a total of $40296.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58522.0 shares.

PFSweb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Rosenzweig Benjamin L (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $2.12 per share for $10600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19868.0 shares of the PFSW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, REILLY JAMES F (Director) acquired 29,039 shares at an average price of $2.79 for $80961.0. The insider now directly holds 55,422 shares of PFSweb Inc. (PFSW).

PFSweb Inc. (PFSW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -0.06% lower over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -5.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.53% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 36500.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.37.