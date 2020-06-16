Who is the Top Investor In ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is -19.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $5.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $4.45, the stock is 4.84% and 5.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -5.16% off its SMA200. ASX registered 20.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3026 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6199.

The stock witnessed a 0.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.27%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has around 96296 employees, a market worth around $9.76B and $14.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.08 and Fwd P/E is 11.27. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.38% and -21.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $3.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX), with institutional investors hold 4.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.13B, and float is at 1.62B with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 4.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 30.93 million shares valued at $115.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.43% of the ASX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 10.12 million shares valued at $37.85 million to account for 0.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc which holds 8.04 million shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $30.07 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 5.8 million with a market value of $21.69 million.