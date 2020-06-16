Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)?

Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: SPN) is -66.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $1.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -66.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.66, the stock is 31.61% and 20.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 9.93% at the moment leaves the stock -47.53% off its SMA200. SPN registered -87.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3134 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8571.

The stock witnessed a 32.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.61%, and is -30.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.11% over the week and 21.24% over the month.

Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $20.55M and $1.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.14% and -89.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Superior Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.26 with sales reaching $230.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -36.40% year-over-year.

Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN), with 2.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.61% while institutional investors hold 59.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.81M, and float is at 11.73M with Short Float at 4.47%. Institutions hold 47.99% of the Float.

Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FUNK JAMES M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FUNK JAMES M bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 01 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $30000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Superior Energy Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that Kinnear Peter D. (Director) bought a total of 500,001 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $0.32 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the SPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, DUNLAP DAVID D (President and CEO) acquired 700,000 shares at an average price of $0.16 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,346,306 shares of Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN).