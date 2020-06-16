Why has AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) gained 8.52% in last trading?

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) is 3.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $1.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The ANTE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.01% off the consensus price target high of $34.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.01% higher than the price target low of $34.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is 30.99% and 35.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 8.52% at the moment leaves the stock 8.95% off its SMA200. ANTE registered -32.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7568 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8889.

The stock witnessed a 57.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.21%, and is 9.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.28% over the week and 19.69% over the month.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) has around 315 employees, a market worth around $12.37M and $22.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.87% and -44.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.10%).

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AirNet Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE), with 534.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.26% while institutional investors hold 2.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.51M, and float is at 2.01M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 2.13% of the Float.