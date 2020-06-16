Why Myomo Inc. (MYO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Myomo Inc. (AMEX: MYO) is -58.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $40.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $3.72, the stock is -1.18% and -5.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 3.91% at the moment leaves the stock -66.20% off its SMA200. MYO registered -83.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9994 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.8987.

The stock witnessed a -13.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.89%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $10.08M and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.91% and -90.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-239.90%).

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Analyst Forecasts

Myomo Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.31 with sales reaching $370k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -68.90% in year-over-year returns.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Myomo Inc. (MYO), with 62.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 7.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.81M, and float is at 2.55M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 6.95% of the Float.

Myomo Inc. (MYO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Myomo Inc. (MYO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KIRK THOMAS F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KIRK THOMAS F bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $6.99 per share for a total of $24465.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8125.0 shares.

Myomo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that GUDONIS PAUL R (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $6.99 per share for $41940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26133.0 shares of the MYO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, HENRY DAVID A (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $6.99 for $24465.0. The insider now directly holds 4,166 shares of Myomo Inc. (MYO).

Myomo Inc. (MYO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) that is trading -16.79% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.53% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 64810.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.