Why NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) is the topic of conversation today

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) is 16.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.81 and a high of $23.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The NGM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.56% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.0% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.58, the stock is 4.45% and 16.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 4.25% at the moment leaves the stock 32.48% off its SMA200. NGM registered 57.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.42.

The stock witnessed a -0.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.50%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $102.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.95% and -7.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $21.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.30% in year-over-year returns.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM), with 19.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.31% while institutional investors hold 80.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.40M, and float is at 45.16M with Short Float at 7.78%. Institutions hold 57.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Svennilson Peter with over 17.32 million shares valued at $213.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.42% of the NGM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RHO Capital Partners Inc with 3.77 million shares valued at $46.44 million to account for 5.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.25 million shares representing 3.30% and valued at over $27.76 million, while Greenspring Associates, LLC holds 2.31% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $19.4 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lieu Hsiao D, the company’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Lieu Hsiao D sold 1,562 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $22.00 per share for a total of $34364.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182.0 shares.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Svennilson Peter (Director) bought a total of 112,602 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $14.95 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17.71 million shares of the NGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 08, GOEDDEL DAVID V (Director) acquired 112,602 shares at an average price of $14.95 for $1.68 million. The insider now directly holds 17,896,978 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM).