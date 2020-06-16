Why Shares of Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Are Going Crazy

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is 5.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.41 and a high of $218.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMED stock was last observed hovering at around $169.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.91%.

Currently trading at $175.88, the stock is -4.28% and -5.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock 6.53% off its SMA200. AMED registered 48.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $182.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $178.35.

The stock witnessed a -0.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.18%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $5.69B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.67 and Fwd P/E is 30.49. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.40% and -19.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Analyst Forecasts

Amedisys Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $469.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Top Institutional Holders

467 institutions hold shares in Amedisys Inc. (AMED), with 362.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.12% while institutional investors hold 92.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.33M, and float is at 31.55M with Short Float at 3.82%. Institutions hold 90.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.48 million shares valued at $822.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.84% of the AMED Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.18 million shares valued at $583.91 million to account for 9.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.57 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $288.57 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $285.18 million.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at Amedisys Inc. (AMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 89 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kemmerly David L. SEC filings show that Kemmerly David L sold 2,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $176.81 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15063.0 shares.

Amedisys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Gerard Christopher (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $189.42 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33670.0 shares of the AMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Ginn Scott G (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $175.56 for $1.58 million. The insider now directly holds 18,664 shares of Amedisys Inc. (AMED).

Amedisys Inc. (AMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chemed Corporation (CHE) that is trading 28.08% up over the past 12 months. National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is -22.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.5% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.04.