Why should you buy stock in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)?

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is -32.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.30 and a high of $31.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The SBCF stock was last observed hovering at around $20.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.41% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.12% lower than the price target low of $20.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.68, the stock is -5.00% and 1.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -17.11% off its SMA200. SBCF registered -13.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.20.

The stock witnessed a 12.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.95%, and is -16.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has around 867 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $290.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.01 and Fwd P/E is 14.19. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.49% and -34.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $79.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Top Institutional Holders

249 institutions hold shares in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.66% while institutional investors hold 94.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.80M, and float is at 51.43M with Short Float at 2.83%. Institutions hold 92.43% of the Float.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lipstein Robert J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lipstein Robert J bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $20.87 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6800.0 shares.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E (Director) bought a total of 1,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $25.59 per share for $49901.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4688.0 shares of the SBCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, ROSSIN THOMAS E (Director) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $28.14 for $50652.0. The insider now directly holds 72 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF).

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) that is trading -33.47% down over the past 12 months. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is -17.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.69% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.59.