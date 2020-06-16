Will Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) is 193.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $8.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTIB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.47, the stock is 74.74% and 87.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -13.33% at the moment leaves the stock 66.26% off its SMA200. CTIB registered -16.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 152.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4097 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2418.

The stock witnessed a 114.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 204.94%, and is 62.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 68.83% over the week and 22.20% over the month.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $8.84M and $40.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 517.35% and -70.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), with 2.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.94% while institutional investors hold 1.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.84M, and float is at 2.09M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 0.59% of the Float.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Li Yubao, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Li Yubao bought 260,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Li Yubao (Director) bought a total of 140,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $1.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CTIB stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) that is trading -24.53% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -275.26% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.