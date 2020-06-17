A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is 9.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $345.67 and a high of $549.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHTR stock was last observed hovering at around $526.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.43% off its average median price target of $575.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.37% off the consensus price target high of $704.00 offered by 35 analysts, but current levels are -41.99% lower than the price target low of $375.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $532.45, the stock is 0.74% and 4.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 11.83% off its SMA200. CHTR registered 35.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $518.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $492.35.

The stock witnessed a 5.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.48%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) has around 95100 employees, a market worth around $108.79B and $46.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.55 and Fwd P/E is 29.43. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.03% and -3.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is a “Overweight”. 35 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charter Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.73 with sales reaching $11.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Top Institutional Holders

1,256 institutions hold shares in Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), with 63.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.05% while institutional investors hold 89.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 207.83M, and float is at 143.07M with Short Float at 6.47%. Institutions hold 65.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.0 million shares valued at $5.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.81% of the CHTR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.13 million shares valued at $4.86 billion to account for 5.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 10.68 million shares representing 5.17% and valued at over $4.66 billion, while TCI Fund Management Ltd holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 10.44 million with a market value of $4.56 billion.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dykhouse Richard R, the company’s EVP/Gen Counsel/Corp Secretary. SEC filings show that Dykhouse Richard R sold 8,458 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $521.02 per share for a total of $4.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6616.0 shares.

Charter Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Markley John D Jr (Director) sold a total of 502 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $498.62 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13192.0 shares of the CHTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Ellen David (Senior Executive VicePresident) disposed off 15,970 shares at an average price of $511.38 for $8.17 million. The insider now directly holds 4,979 shares of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR).

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is trading -4.71% down over the past 12 months. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is -9.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.84% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.33.