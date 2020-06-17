A peek at ClearOne Inc. (CLRO): Who has invested in It?

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) is 74.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $3.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLRO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 27.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.89, the stock is 52.83% and 62.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 33.18% at the moment leaves the stock 56.89% off its SMA200. CLRO registered 36.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 65.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8034 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8385.

The stock witnessed a 85.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.97%, and is 18.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.64% over the week and 12.05% over the month.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) has around 127 employees, a market worth around $44.65M and $24.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.94% and -9.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.40%).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ClearOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.70% in year-over-year returns.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in ClearOne Inc. (CLRO), with 12.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 75.64% while institutional investors hold 22.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.65M, and float is at 4.02M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 5.38% of the Float.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BAGLEY EDWARD D, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAGLEY EDWARD D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $2.05 per share for a total of $10250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7.45 million shares.

ClearOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that HAKIMOGLU ZEYNEP (PRESIDENT & CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $2.48 per share for $12375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the CLRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, HAKIMOGLU ZEYNEP (PRESIDENT & CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.05 for $20450.0. The insider now directly holds 847,811 shares of ClearOne Inc. (CLRO).

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) that is 64.42% higher over the past 12 months. Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) is -35.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.14% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 15970.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.65.