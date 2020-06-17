Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Volatility At 8.43%, Should You Add A Position?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) is -4.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $5.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABEO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 21.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.13, the stock is 2.59% and 14.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 14.00% off its SMA200. ABEO registered -41.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8994 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8312.

The stock witnessed a 2.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.43%, and is 7.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 131.85% and -44.11% from its 52-week high.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Analyst Forecasts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), with 14.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.82% while institutional investors hold 80.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.64M, and float is at 67.30M with Short Float at 3.22%. Institutions hold 66.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Great Point Partners LLC with over 7.21 million shares valued at $15.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.62% of the ABEO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 5.5 million shares valued at $11.55 million to account for 6.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 5.44 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $11.43 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 3.67 million with a market value of $7.7 million.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARR EDWARD, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that CARR EDWARD sold 6,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $1.81 per share for a total of $11667.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13554.0 shares.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Buono Stefano (Director) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $2.50 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ABEO stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.60% up over the past 12 months. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is -10.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -88.02% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.