ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) turns bullish with gain of 0.85 points

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) is 10.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.56 and a high of $53.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACAD stock was last observed hovering at around $46.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.03% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -15.46% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.34, the stock is -2.86% and -1.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 9.94% off its SMA200. ACAD registered 86.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.34.

The stock witnessed a -6.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.70%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $7.27B and $366.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.57% and -11.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.40%).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $103.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.60% in year-over-year returns.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Top Institutional Holders

372 institutions hold shares in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), with 154.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 97.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.37M, and float is at 113.56M with Short Float at 9.88%. Institutions hold 97.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 41.9 million shares valued at $1.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 26.89% of the ACAD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 20.29 million shares valued at $857.29 million to account for 13.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 11.83 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $499.73 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.05% of the shares totaling 10.98 million with a market value of $464.03 million.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIS STEPHEN, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that DAVIS STEPHEN sold 88,542 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $45.62 per share for a total of $4.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11809.0 shares.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that DAVIS STEPHEN (CEO) sold a total of 111,458 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $46.35 per share for $5.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11809.0 shares of the ACAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Daly James M (Director) disposed off 26,250 shares at an average price of $51.13 for $1.34 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 44.37% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 3.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.4% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.79.