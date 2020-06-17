Analysts suggest China Mobile Limited (CHL) could spike 36.4% in a year

China Mobile Limited (NYSE: CHL) is -17.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.12 and a high of $46.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHL stock was last observed hovering at around $34.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $45.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.4% off the consensus price target high of $54.84 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -6.15% lower than the price target low of $32.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.88, the stock is -1.45% and -7.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock -12.18% off its SMA200. CHL registered -19.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.09.

The stock witnessed a -4.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.56%, and is -2.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

China Mobile Limited (CHL) has around 456239 employees, a market worth around $144.44B and $105.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.46 and Fwd P/E is 8.43. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.80% and -24.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

China Mobile Limited (CHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Mobile Limited (CHL) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Mobile Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.60% year-over-year.

China Mobile Limited (CHL) Top Institutional Holders

403 institutions hold shares in China Mobile Limited (CHL), with 81.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 2.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.10B, and float is at 1.12B with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 2.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 17.34 million shares valued at $653.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.06% of the CHL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 10.01 million shares valued at $377.14 million to account for 9.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 7.84 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $295.45 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 7.00% of the shares totaling 7.56 million with a market value of $284.63 million.

China Mobile Limited (CHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include China Telecom Corporation Limited (CHA) that is trading -38.95% down over the past 12 months. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) is -46.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.36% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.31.