Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) down -25.65% since start of the year

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) is -25.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.10 and a high of $53.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The APRE stock was last observed hovering at around $32.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.06%.

Currently trading at $34.12, the stock is 17.82% and 7.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 6.43% at the moment leaves the stock 6.57% off its SMA200. APRE registered a loss of -7.51% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.46.

The stock witnessed a -5.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.78%, and is 17.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.37% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 125.96% and -35.76% from its 52-week high.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Analyst Forecasts

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.90% this year.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE), with 2.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.94% while institutional investors hold 99.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.05M, and float is at 18.32M with Short Float at 4.06%. Institutions hold 86.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.03 million shares valued at $105.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.37% of the APRE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 2.85 million shares valued at $99.16 million to account for 13.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 2.27 million shares representing 10.78% and valued at over $78.86 million, while Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. holds 6.98% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $51.11 million.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROCKLAGE SCOTT M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROCKLAGE SCOTT M sold 245,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $28.75 per share for a total of $7.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80772.0 shares.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that 5AM Ventures IV, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 245,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $28.75 per share for $7.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80772.0 shares of the APRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, ROCKLAGE SCOTT M (Director) disposed off 255,000 shares at an average price of $35.15 for $8.96 million. The insider now directly holds 90,572 shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE).