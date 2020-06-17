Check out this: Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is on the verge of a huge rally

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is -1.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.47 and a high of $251.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $226.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.4% off its average median price target of $265.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.77% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are -30.69% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $228.70, the stock is -1.14% and 9.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 6.64% off its SMA200. PANW registered 11.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $220.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $211.93.

The stock witnessed a 2.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.56%, and is -2.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has around 8049 employees, a market worth around $22.07B and $3.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.52. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.27% and -8.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is a “Overweight”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.39 with sales reaching $921.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.30% in year-over-year returns.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Top Institutional Holders

1,085 institutions hold shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), with 2.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.21% while institutional investors hold 83.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.70M, and float is at 91.05M with Short Float at 4.33%. Institutions hold 81.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.04 million shares valued at $1.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.37% of the PANW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.84 million shares valued at $958.11 million to account for 6.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 5.42 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $888.56 million, while Generation Investment Management LLP holds 2.59% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $409.74 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZUK NIR, the company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that ZUK NIR sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $237.09 per share for a total of $2.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.96 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that ZUK NIR (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $194.20 per share for $2.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.97 million shares of the PANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, ZUK NIR (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $165.75 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 826,799 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -4.61% down over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 30.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.93% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.