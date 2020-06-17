DURECT Corporation (DRRX) makes -6.35% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) is -37.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $3.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is -2.32% and 8.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 16.99% off its SMA200. DRRX registered 352.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3417 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0887.

The stock witnessed a -2.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.85%, and is -6.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.58% over the week and 8.28% over the month.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $441.98M and $28.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 361.39% and -40.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.30%).

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Analyst Forecasts

DURECT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $3.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in DURECT Corporation (DRRX), with 6.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.30% while institutional investors hold 48.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.75M, and float is at 192.80M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 46.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 26.7 million shares valued at $41.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.62% of the DRRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lion Point Capital, LP with 19.49 million shares valued at $30.21 million to account for 9.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.96 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $13.88 million, while Ingalls & Snyder holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 7.8 million with a market value of $12.09 million.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at DURECT Corporation (DRRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Joice Judy R, the company’s Sr. VP Operations & Corp QA. SEC filings show that Joice Judy R sold 57,820 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $2.45 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32747.0 shares.

DURECT Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Bleichroeder LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 39,388 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $2.50 per share for $98525.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26.66 million shares of the DRRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Bleichroeder LP (10% Owner) acquired 75,000 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 26,704,044 shares of DURECT Corporation (DRRX).

DURECT Corporation (DRRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 44.37% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -22.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.68% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.91.