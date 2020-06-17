Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) picks momentum as shares rise 15.04%

Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) is -23.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The FNJN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 69.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.53, the stock is 9.52% and 18.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -9.67% off its SMA200. FNJN registered -29.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3149 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5853.

The stock witnessed a 21.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.87%, and is 15.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $41.85M and $17.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -86.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.00% and -36.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) Analyst Forecasts

Finjan Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to shrink by -185.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 363.90% year-over-year.

Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN), with 3.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.21% while institutional investors hold 58.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.68M, and float is at 20.24M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 51.83% of the Float.

Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Jevan, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Anderson Jevan sold 38,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $48244.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58001.0 shares.

Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN): Who are the competitors?

