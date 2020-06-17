Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -25.63% Change This Year

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) is -25.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The FEDU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -4.69% and -4.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -27.52% off its SMA200. FEDU registered -48.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2831 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4483.

The stock witnessed a -8.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.15%, and is -5.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.42% over the week and 10.55% over the month.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) has around 828 employees, a market worth around $57.69M and $55.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.25% and -49.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $77.26M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 40.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 40.90% in year-over-year returns.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.62% while institutional investors hold 9.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.29M, and float is at 15.38M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 9.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Schroder Investment Management Group with over 1.98 million shares valued at $2.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.98% of the FEDU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tiger Pacific Capital LP with 0.61 million shares valued at $0.7 million to account for 1.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Joho Capital, LLC which holds 0.52 million shares representing 1.04% and valued at over $0.59 million, while Dalton Investments LLC holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include K12 Inc. (LRN) that is trading -18.29% down over the past 12 months. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is -60.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -815.44% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 36160.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.04.