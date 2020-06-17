Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is -47.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $1.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The GEN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 28.33% higher than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is -2.60% and 4.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 4.74% at the moment leaves the stock -32.73% off its SMA200. GEN registered -28.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8226 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2293.

The stock witnessed a 43.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.57%, and is -7.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 15.00% over the month.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $138.34M and $4.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.60. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.41% and -54.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Analyst Forecasts

Genesis Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN), with 48.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.43% while institutional investors hold 60.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.72M, and float is at 63.34M with Short Float at 4.54%. Institutions hold 34.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is V3 Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.13 million shares valued at $4.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.66% of the GEN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.52 million shares valued at $3.81 million to account for 4.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 4.34 million shares representing 3.94% and valued at over $3.65 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 3.79 million with a market value of $3.19 million.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DiVittorio Thomas, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that DiVittorio Thomas sold 6,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $0.96 per share for a total of $6371.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.05 million shares.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Reifsnyder JoAnne Susan (EVP and Chief Nursing Officer) sold a total of 5,313 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $0.96 per share for $5074.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the GEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Young Stephen Scott (SVP and Treasurer) disposed off 3,315 shares at an average price of $0.96 for $3166.0. The insider now directly holds 415,226 shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN).

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading -26.18% down over the past 12 months. The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is -18.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.14% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.09.