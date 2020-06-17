Genpact Limited (G) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 19.56% Upside

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is -14.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.41 and a high of $45.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The G stock was last observed hovering at around $35.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $40.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.56% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.16% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.20, the stock is 0.90% and 7.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -4.65% off its SMA200. G registered -2.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.28.

The stock witnessed a 10.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.09%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Genpact Limited (G) has around 96500 employees, a market worth around $6.59B and $3.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.41 and Fwd P/E is 16.10. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.50% and -19.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Genpact Limited (G) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genpact Limited (G) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genpact Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $838.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Genpact Limited (G) Top Institutional Holders

459 institutions hold shares in Genpact Limited (G), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 102.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.45M, and float is at 176.11M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 101.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 21.66 million shares valued at $632.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.38% of the G Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 19.33 million shares valued at $564.33 million to account for 10.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.15 million shares representing 9.01% and valued at over $500.91 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 7.65% of the shares totaling 14.57 million with a market value of $425.31 million.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Genpact Limited (G) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by White Heather, the company’s SVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that White Heather sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $38.00 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59549.0 shares.

Genpact Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Stein Kathryn Vanpelt (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $37.28 per share for $1.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82106.0 shares of the G stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Fitzpatrick Edward J. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,600 shares at an average price of $33.72 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 193,693 shares of Genpact Limited (G).

Genpact Limited (G): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 11.15% up over the past 12 months. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is -33.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.31% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.22.