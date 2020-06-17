GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) is -41.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $13.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLYC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is 5.06% and 12.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -23.64% off its SMA200. GLYC registered -72.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9191 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7283.

The stock witnessed a 0.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.18%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.48% over the week and 10.87% over the month.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $121.06M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.43% and -76.79% from its 52-week high.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Analyst Forecasts

GlycoMimetics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Top Institutional Holders

124 institutions hold shares in GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC), with 977.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.24% while institutional investors hold 96.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.58M, and float is at 42.61M with Short Float at 6.30%. Institutions hold 94.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 9.09 million shares valued at $20.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.85% of the GLYC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 7.36 million shares valued at $16.78 million to account for 16.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.83 million shares representing 11.09% and valued at over $11.02 million, while Camber Capital Management LP holds 8.03% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $7.98 million.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JUNIUS DANIEL M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JUNIUS DANIEL M bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $3.40 per share for a total of $68000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38000.0 shares.

GlycoMimetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 05 that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,668,746 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 05 and was made at $3.18 per share for $5.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.64 million shares of the GLYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, JUNIUS DANIEL M (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.18 for $31800.0. The insider now directly holds 18,000 shares of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC).

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading 1.91% up over the past 12 months. Savara Inc. (SVRA) is 15.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.1% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.35.