Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) – The 6.09% Upside Potential Remains

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is 2.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.01 and a high of $198.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The HELE stock was last observed hovering at around $177.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.69% off its average median price target of $197.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.5% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -8.82% lower than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.00, the stock is 4.08% and 15.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 4.34% at the moment leaves the stock 14.06% off its SMA200. HELE registered 35.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $171.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $165.70.

The stock witnessed a 12.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.12%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $4.63B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.40 and Fwd P/E is 19.59. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.86% and -6.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Analyst Forecasts

Helen of Troy Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.48 with sales reaching $345.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Top Institutional Holders

394 institutions hold shares in Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), with 171.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 103.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.18M, and float is at 25.04M with Short Float at 7.18%. Institutions hold 102.33% of the Float.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mininberg Julien, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mininberg Julien sold 5,426 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $169.97 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Helen of Troy Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Mininberg Julien (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 732 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $165.50 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the HELE stock.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 12.86% up over the past 12 months. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is 6.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.56% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.93.