Here are the top Institutional holders of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) shares

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) is -21.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.53 and a high of $55.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIV stock was last observed hovering at around $39.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37%.

Currently trading at $40.51, the stock is 4.99% and 8.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -14.11% off its SMA200. AIV registered -21.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.43.

The stock witnessed a 20.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.46%, and is -5.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $5.96B and $908.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.92 and Fwd P/E is 632.97. Profit margin for the company is 22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.14% and -27.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Analyst Forecasts

Apartment Investment and Management Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $221M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Top Institutional Holders

533 institutions hold shares in Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 102.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.52M, and float is at 147.62M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 101.94% of the Float.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rayis John D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rayis John D bought 27 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $36.63 per share for a total of $989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2427.0 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 that NELSON KATHLEEN M. (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 and was made at $30.00 per share for $90000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45129.0 shares of the AIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Bezzant John E (Executive Vice President) disposed off 25,429 shares at an average price of $50.61 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 58,612 shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV).