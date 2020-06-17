Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC)

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) is -20.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.55 and a high of $51.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The EWBC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.12%.

Currently trading at $38.62, the stock is 4.50% and 16.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -5.07% off its SMA200. EWBC registered -11.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.18.

The stock witnessed a 21.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.52%, and is -8.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $5.31B and $1.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.61 and Fwd P/E is 10.92. Profit margin for the company is 35.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.26% and -25.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Analyst Forecasts

East West Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $341.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.50% in year-over-year returns.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Top Institutional Holders

517 institutions hold shares in East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 94.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.81M, and float is at 140.47M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 94.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.24 million shares valued at $392.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.77% of the EWBC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.92 million shares valued at $358.29 million to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Management, LLC which holds 8.83 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $227.32 million, while Capital International Investors holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 8.03 million with a market value of $206.79 million.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LI HERMAN Y, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LI HERMAN Y sold 10,172 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $30.06 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25789.0 shares.

East West Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that LI HERMAN Y (Director) sold a total of 3,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $31.03 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35961.0 shares of the EWBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Estrada Rudolph (Director) disposed off 2,626 shares at an average price of $47.61 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 15,977 shares of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC).

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading 1.98% up over the past 12 months. TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) is -23.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.79% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.65.