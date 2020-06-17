Here is a breakdown of the Curis Inc. (CRIS) stock performance

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) is -24.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $3.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRIS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is 33.47% and 48.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -11.61% off its SMA200. CRIS registered -14.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9289 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1912.

The stock witnessed a 66.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.34%, and is 4.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.97% over the week and 14.79% over the month.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $47.87M and $10.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 106.45% and -64.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (82.20%).

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Analyst Forecasts

Curis Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $2.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Top Institutional Holders

55 institutions hold shares in Curis Inc. (CRIS), with 5.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.51% while institutional investors hold 29.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.45M, and float is at 30.91M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 24.92% of the Float.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Curis Inc. (CRIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dentzer James E, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Dentzer James E sold 3,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 at a price of $1.64 per share for a total of $5076.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42158.0 shares.

Curis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that Dentzer James E (President & CEO) sold a total of 3,658 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $1.69 per share for $6182.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45252.0 shares of the CRIS stock.