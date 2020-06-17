Is Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) a good stock to buy now?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is 6.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.98 and a high of $80.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHD stock was last observed hovering at around $73.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.09% off the consensus price target high of $86.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -14.98% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.74, the stock is 1.45% and 3.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 4.30% off its SMA200. CHD registered -3.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.16.

The stock witnessed a 1.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.81%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $18.71B and $4.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.03 and Fwd P/E is 25.84. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.77% and -7.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Top Institutional Holders

1,109 institutions hold shares in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD), with 494.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 86.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.60M, and float is at 245.31M with Short Float at 3.05%. Institutions hold 86.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.39 million shares valued at $1.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.36% of the CHD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.21 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 8.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 15.7 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 13.29 million with a market value of $853.06 million.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CUGINE STEVEN P, the company’s EVP New Products & Pres Int’l. SEC filings show that CUGINE STEVEN P sold 14,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $76.89 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24462.0 shares.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that FARRELL MATTHEW (President and CEO) sold a total of 26,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $76.00 per share for $2.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, FARRELL MATTHEW (President and CEO) disposed off 24,158 shares at an average price of $76.02 for $1.84 million. The insider now directly holds 111,640 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) that is trading 87.88% up over the past 12 months. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is 0.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.68% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.27.