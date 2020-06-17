La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is -6.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.61 and a high of $37.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The LZB stock was last observed hovering at around $27.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.73% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.67% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -17.12% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.28, the stock is 10.10% and 24.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 6.28% at the moment leaves the stock 0.35% off its SMA200. LZB registered -3.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.95.

The stock witnessed a 28.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.14%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.57% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.90 and Fwd P/E is 26.03. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.57% and -21.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $411.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.30% in year-over-year returns.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Top Institutional Holders

293 institutions hold shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.54% while institutional investors hold 98.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.26M, and float is at 44.40M with Short Float at 3.70%. Institutions hold 95.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.92 million shares valued at $142.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.04% of the LZB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.98 million shares valued at $102.24 million to account for 10.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.18 million shares representing 9.08% and valued at over $85.88 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.39% of the shares totaling 2.94 million with a market value of $60.47 million.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DARROW KURT L, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that DARROW KURT L sold 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $35.34 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that DARROW KURT L (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 61,113 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $35.00 per share for $2.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the LZB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, Edwards Darrell Dewain (Senior Vice President) disposed off 14,820 shares at an average price of $33.43 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 44,650 shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB).

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) that is trading -38.95% down over the past 12 months. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is -27.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.59% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.67.