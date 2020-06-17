Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GRIL Stock Is Going Next

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) is -31.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $5.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32%.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is 23.34% and 36.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 13.85% at the moment leaves the stock 11.59% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9911 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3569.

The stock witnessed a 46.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.49%, and is 13.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.35% over the week and 15.13% over the month.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has around 380 employees, a market worth around $23.64M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 85.21% and -48.33% from its 52-week high.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), with 12.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 154.40% while institutional investors hold -0.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.99M, and float is at 2.80M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 0.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC with over 35370.0 shares valued at $58714.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.45% of the GRIL Shares outstanding.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 23 times.