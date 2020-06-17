New Big Money Means The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) is 23.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.07 and a high of $7.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MEET stock was last observed hovering at around $6.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $6.21, the stock is 0.38% and 0.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 18.34% off its SMA200. MEET registered 76.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.77.

The stock witnessed a 0.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.06%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.78% over the week and 0.66% over the month.

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) has around 330 employees, a market worth around $445.19M and $217.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.73 and Fwd P/E is 10.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.28% and -11.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Meet Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $55.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 874.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year.

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in The Meet Group Inc. (MEET), with 5.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.68% while institutional investors hold 74.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.00M, and float is at 66.30M with Short Float at 8.52%. Institutions hold 68.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 5.79 million shares valued at $34.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.07% of the MEET Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnetar Financial LLC with 5.13 million shares valued at $30.12 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.61 million shares representing 6.42% and valued at over $27.08 million, while Luxor Capital Group, LP holds 6.15% of the shares totaling 4.41 million with a market value of $25.91 million.

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rhodes Spencer Garrett, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rhodes Spencer Garrett sold 4,929 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $6.19 per share for a total of $30511.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97537.0 shares.

The Meet Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that CLIFTON JEAN B (Director) sold a total of 4,929 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $6.19 per share for $30511.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68473.0 shares of the MEET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Whitt Jason (Director) disposed off 4,929 shares at an average price of $6.19 for $30511.0. The insider now directly holds 55,802 shares of The Meet Group Inc. (MEET).

The Meet Group Inc. (MEET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -57.53% down over the past 12 months. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is -4.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -68.14% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.