Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Is Down -16.57% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) is -16.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $2.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.98 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.11% off the consensus price target high of $6.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -16.53% lower than the price target low of $1.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.41, the stock is -11.01% and -7.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -13.54% off its SMA200. PLG registered 16.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5280 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6662.

The stock witnessed a -1.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.60%, and is -20.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.92% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 64.70% and -52.68% from its 52-week high.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.60% this year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG), with 30.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.28% while institutional investors hold 83.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.49M, and float is at 31.62M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 42.60% of the Float.