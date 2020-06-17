Positives for S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) as stock gains in recent trading

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is 19.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $186.05 and a high of $334.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPGI stock was last observed hovering at around $319.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.28% off its average median price target of $337.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.35% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -24.97% lower than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $324.93, the stock is 1.32% and 9.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 18.98% off its SMA200. SPGI registered 44.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $309.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $281.86.

The stock witnessed a 7.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.73%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $75.84B and $6.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.93 and Fwd P/E is 29.53. Profit margin for the company is 34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.64% and -2.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (56.20%).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Analyst Forecasts

S&P Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.49 with sales reaching $1.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Top Institutional Holders

1,568 institutions hold shares in S&P Global Inc. (SPGI), with 301.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 86.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.10M, and float is at 240.42M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 86.82% of the Float.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matturri Alexander JR, the company’s CEO, S&P Dow Jones Indices. SEC filings show that Matturri Alexander JR sold 1,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $262.10 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16459.0 shares.

S&P Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Peterson Douglas L. (CEO & President) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $261.53 per share for $1.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SPGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Steenbergen Ewout L (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,760 shares at an average price of $254.56 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 8,534 shares of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is 43.13% higher over the past 12 months. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is 38.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.26% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.