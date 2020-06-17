SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) is 22.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.02 and a high of $45.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWTX stock was last observed hovering at around $44.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.63% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.91% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.02% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.03, the stock is 19.16% and 38.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 5.92% at the moment leaves the stock 60.85% off its SMA200. SWTX registered a gain of 62.73% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.76.

The stock witnessed a 25.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.14%, and is 9.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.61% over the week and 9.94% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.17. Distance from 52-week low is 176.32% and 2.60% from its 52-week high.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $70k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.60% this year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX), with 6.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.58% while institutional investors hold 90.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.01M, and float is at 32.83M with Short Float at 5.01%. Institutions hold 76.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 7.41 million shares valued at $199.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.22% of the SWTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 7.28 million shares valued at $196.6 million to account for 16.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Perceptive Advisors Llc which holds 3.48 million shares representing 8.10% and valued at over $94.08 million, while BVF Inc. holds 6.43% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $74.73 million.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.