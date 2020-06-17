STG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Now

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) is -35.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $3.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The STG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $9.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.26% off the consensus price target high of $9.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.26% higher than the price target low of $9.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.65, the stock is 6.77% and 2.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 8.55% at the moment leaves the stock -27.12% off its SMA200. STG registered -35.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7517 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1248.

The stock witnessed a -6.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 13.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.70% over the week and 12.87% over the month.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) has around 2880 employees, a market worth around $284.38M and $310.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.61% and -45.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (90.10%).

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunlands Technology Group quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $74.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Sunlands Technology Group (STG), with 334.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 64.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 170.24M, and float is at 5.08M with Short Float at 13.20%. Institutions hold 64.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with over 2.98 million shares valued at $4.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.90% of the STG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hsbc Holdings Plc with 1.72 million shares valued at $2.36 million to account for 13.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tiger Global Management, LLC which holds 0.3 million shares representing 2.31% and valued at over $0.41 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 2.26% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.4 million.