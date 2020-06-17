Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Analysis & Forecast for June 2020

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) is -18.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $11.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $8.76, the stock is 2.90% and 6.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -4.55% off its SMA200. TGH registered -10.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.93.

The stock witnessed a 20.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.32%, and is -4.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has around 170 employees, a market worth around $459.55M and $691.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.22 and Fwd P/E is 9.70. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.27% and -25.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $143.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.60% in year-over-year returns.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH), with 8.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.93% while institutional investors hold 59.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.46M, and float is at 46.16M with Short Float at 3.47%. Institutions hold 49.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.64 million shares valued at $21.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.64% of the TGH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.15 million shares valued at $17.64 million to account for 3.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 2.03 million shares representing 3.58% and valued at over $16.72 million, while Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd holds 2.54% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $11.87 million.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading -69.52% down over the past 12 months. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is -27.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.63% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.36.