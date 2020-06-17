The incline in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is -11.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.53 and a high of $137.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The FIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $109.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.14% off its average median price target of $121.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.31% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -11.85% lower than the price target low of $101.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.97, the stock is 8.91% and 23.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock 3.38% off its SMA200. FIVE registered -13.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.91.

The stock witnessed a 27.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.91%, and is 8.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $6.07B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.33 and Fwd P/E is 31.11. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.68% and -18.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Five Below Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $409.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Top Institutional Holders

501 institutions hold shares in Five Below Inc. (FIVE), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 104.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.72M, and float is at 53.98M with Short Float at 9.77%. Institutions hold 102.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.15 million shares valued at $362.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.24% of the FIVE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.83 million shares valued at $339.61 million to account for 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.2 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $225.38 million, while Capital World Investors holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $220.04 million.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Five Below Inc. (FIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Romanko Michael, the company’s CMO. SEC filings show that Romanko Michael sold 1,655 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $107.89 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20550.0 shares.

Five Below Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Romanko Michael (CMO) sold a total of 10,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $109.25 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20550.0 shares of the FIVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, SPECTER ERIC M (EVP & CAO) disposed off 10,500 shares at an average price of $108.73 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 28,171 shares of Five Below Inc. (FIVE).

Five Below Inc. (FIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 40.46% up over the past 12 months. Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) is -15.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.47% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.92.