Things appear to be looking up for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is 2.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.51 and a high of $139.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The TROW stock was last observed hovering at around $123.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $117.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.05% off the consensus price target high of $147.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -24.87% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.87, the stock is 2.44% and 10.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 6.28% off its SMA200. TROW registered 18.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $118.49.

The stock witnessed a 10.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.50%, and is -2.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has around 7365 employees, a market worth around $27.99B and $5.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.56 and Fwd P/E is 16.22. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.34% and -10.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.8 with sales reaching $1.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Top Institutional Holders

1,195 institutions hold shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), with 3.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 75.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.10M, and float is at 223.59M with Short Float at 2.87%. Institutions hold 74.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.06 million shares valued at $2.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.26% of the TROW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.05 million shares valued at $1.86 billion to account for 8.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 12.42 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $1.21 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 10.26 million with a market value of $1.0 billion.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stromberg William J, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Stromberg William J sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $121.80 per share for a total of $3.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that Oestreicher David (Corp Secretary and VP) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $120.85 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94173.0 shares of the TROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, BUSH MARY K (Director) disposed off 1,851 shares at an average price of $115.34 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 15,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -22.73% down over the past 12 months. Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is 3.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.79% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.82.